Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $374,557,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,737,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,690,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $222.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.02.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

