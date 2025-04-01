Headlands Technologies LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 140.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBER opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

