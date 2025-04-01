Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 12,855 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. Rocket Lab USA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rocket Lab USA worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $921,901,000 after acquiring an additional 668,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $211,084,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $73,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,024 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after buying an additional 28,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $21,896,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $809,973.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,419,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,806,128.22. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 2.06. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.