Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 5,833 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16,665.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,520,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $420.00 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $409.50 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.25 and a 200-day moving average of $505.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.