Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 201 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,036,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after purchasing an additional 393,997 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,284,000 after buying an additional 219,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after buying an additional 155,369 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

REGN stock opened at $634.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $618.51 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

