Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) Critical Survey

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland Express and Pamt”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express $1.05 billion 0.69 -$29.72 million ($0.37) -24.92 Pamt $714.65 million 0.37 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -8.32

Heartland Express has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Heartland Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pamt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heartland Express has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.5% of Heartland Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Heartland Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heartland Express and Pamt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express 2 1 0 0 1.33 Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland Express presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.31%. Pamt has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.91%. Given Pamt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pamt is more favorable than Heartland Express.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Express and Pamt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express -2.84% -3.57% -2.14% Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07%

Summary

Heartland Express beats Pamt on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services. The company offers its services under the Heartland Express and Millis Transfer brand names. It primarily serves retailers and manufacturers in consumer goods, appliances, food products, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

