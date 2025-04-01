Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 205,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,687,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 129,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.