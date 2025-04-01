Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Up 46.0% in March

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,760,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 29,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

NYSE HPE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 13,486,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,913,054. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

