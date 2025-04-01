High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.6 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLNFF opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

