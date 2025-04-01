HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

ISRG opened at $495.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.