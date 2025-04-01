HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,484 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 360,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,333,000 after purchasing an additional 169,511 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $88.38.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Entergy



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

