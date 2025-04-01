Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Trading Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HRH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 968,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Hillcrest Petroleum Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.
Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile
Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hillcrest Petroleum
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.