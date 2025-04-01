Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

About Hochschild Mining

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

