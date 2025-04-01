Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
