Hoey Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,413 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,485,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,799 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

