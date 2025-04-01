HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 84.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 82.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,455,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.