Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

HON opened at $211.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.99 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

