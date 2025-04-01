Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $102,061.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,698,244.10. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,905 shares of company stock valued at $272,696 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HURC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 5,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HURC

About Hurco Companies

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.