HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 64,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 106,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

