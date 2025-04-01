Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – March 31st

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Shell are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the production, storage, distribution, or utilization of hydrogen as an energy source. These companies may engage in creating fuel cells, developing renewable hydrogen production methods, or building the necessary infrastructure to support the hydrogen economy, often positioning themselves as key players in the transition toward cleaner energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,921,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,669,151. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.45 on Monday, reaching $463.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.14. Linde has a 1 year low of $410.69 and a 1 year high of $487.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,825. Shell has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Recommended Stories