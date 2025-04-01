Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.03), with a volume of 112286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.13 ($0.03).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Down 6.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.10. The stock has a market cap of £7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.