iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$140.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$140.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$137.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$144.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IAG

Insider Activity at iA Financial

iA Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.01, for a total transaction of C$368,525.85. Insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at C$136.66 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$80.95 and a 1-year high of C$141.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$131.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.