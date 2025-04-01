Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

Iconic Labs (LON:ICONGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.63) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Iconic Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £586,000.00, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.07. Iconic Labs has a 12 month low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.25.

Iconic Labs Company Profile

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

