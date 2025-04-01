Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Releases Earnings Results

Iconic Labs (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.63) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Iconic Labs Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £586,000.00, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.07. Iconic Labs has a 12 month low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.25.
Iconic Labs Company Profile
