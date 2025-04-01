IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $30.67 Average PT from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of IMAX opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth $205,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,031 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in IMAX by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

