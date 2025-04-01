IMI plc (LON:IMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 21.10

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 111.0% increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IMI opened at GBX 1,883 ($24.33) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,959.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,855.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,090 ($27.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 49,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,962 ($25.35), for a total value of £966,461.58 ($1,248,658.37). Insiders have purchased 22 shares of company stock worth $42,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,250 ($29.07) to GBX 2,400 ($31.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

