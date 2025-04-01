Immatics’ (IMTX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.
Immatics Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. 381,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,234. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $511.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.83. Immatics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $13.77.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Equities analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.