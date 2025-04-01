Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Informa Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. 3,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Informa has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $22.78.
Informa Company Profile
