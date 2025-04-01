Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Informa Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. 3,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Informa has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

