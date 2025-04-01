Insider Buying: CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Buys 2,640 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,894.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 204,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,317,026.56. The trade was a 1.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UAN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. 14,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.23. CVR Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its position in CVR Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,066,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,868,000 after purchasing an additional 174,192 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

