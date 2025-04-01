Insider Buying: DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Buys 54,709 Shares of Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry purchased 54,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,080.96 ($16,925.60).

Simon Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Simon Henry acquired 256,337 shares of DGL Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$120,991.06 ($75,619.42).

On Friday, March 14th, Simon Henry bought 200,001 shares of DGL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,000.47 ($58,125.29).

On Friday, March 7th, Simon Henry bought 70,000 shares of DGL Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$31,990.00 ($19,993.75).

DGL Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $176.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.32.

DGL Group Company Profile

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

