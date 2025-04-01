Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires 65,998 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 65,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $481,785.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 7,866,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,424,289.30. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FUND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 27,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,784. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.
Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Focus Trust
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.