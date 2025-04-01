Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBP. Evercore ISI lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

IBP traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,913. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.48. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $159.77 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $627,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

