Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

