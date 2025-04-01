Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.97.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.