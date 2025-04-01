Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.67.

IFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of IFP opened at C$14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.99. Interfor has a one year low of C$14.25 and a one year high of C$21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,400 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,820.14. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

