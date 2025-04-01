Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac Trading Down 0.1 %
Intevac stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Intevac has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.
Intevac Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Intevac’s payout ratio is -60.61%.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
