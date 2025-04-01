Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after buying an additional 389,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after purchasing an additional 870,858 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,707,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,014,000 after purchasing an additional 173,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 922,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 745,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.00. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

