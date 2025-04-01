Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Stock Holdings Raised by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF makes up 1.9% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 5.37% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the third quarter worth $1,604,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,035,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICLO opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

