Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Up 54.7% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 304,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

