Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stock Position Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $89.93 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

