Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.74 and last traded at $99.04. Approximately 139,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12.

