IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $169.37 and last traded at $176.28, with a volume of 2234715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $853,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

