iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) to Issue $0.33 Monthly Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3256 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.49. 39,717,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,071,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

