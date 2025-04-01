iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2004 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 3.4% increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,433,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,641. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

