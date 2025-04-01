iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 244.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,453 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,686,000.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

