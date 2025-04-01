iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

