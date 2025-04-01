iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is StoneX Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $561.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $541.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.