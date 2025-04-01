iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $561.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $590.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.94. The stock has a market cap of $541.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

