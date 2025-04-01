iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned 2.65% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,398. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2494 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

