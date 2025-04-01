iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Plans $0.09 Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
SUSB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 98,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $25.20.
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.