iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Plans $0.09 Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SUSB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 98,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.