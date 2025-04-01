iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.8% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBTH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. 351,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,141. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

