iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.8% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ IBTH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. 351,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,141. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
