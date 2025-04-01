iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.4% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBTJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. 186,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

