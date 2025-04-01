iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.4% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ IBTJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. 186,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $22.22.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
